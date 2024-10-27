Whitefield Ltd Announces Securities Cessation in Buy-Back

Whitefield Ltd (AU:WHF) has released an update.

Whitefield Industrials Limited has announced the cessation of 6,859 convertible preference securities as part of an on-market buy-back initiative. This strategic move reflects the company’s efforts to optimize its capital structure. Investors in the stock market may find this buy-back an indicator of Whitefield’s confidence in its financial health.

