Whitefield Ltd Announces Progress in Buy-Back Program

November 06, 2024 — 05:22 pm EST

Whitefield Ltd (AU:WHF) has released an update.

Whitefield Industrials Limited has announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, revealing the repurchase of 5,312 convertible preference securities, adding to the 61,044 already bought back. This move is part of the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

