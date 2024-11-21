Whitefield Ltd Announces New Dividend for 2024

Whitefield Ltd (AU:WHF) has released an update.

Whitefield Industrials Limited has announced a new dividend distribution for its 8.0% cumulative preference shares, offering a payment of AUD 0.04 per share. Investors interested in these shares should note the ex-date of November 27, 2024, and the record date following on November 28, 2024, with payments to be made by December 13, 2024. This announcement marks a continuation of Whitefield’s commitment to rewarding its shareholders.

