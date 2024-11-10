Whitefield Ltd Announces Buy-back of Convertible Securities

Whitefield Ltd (AU:WHF) has released an update.

Whitefield Industrials Limited has announced the cessation of 52,679 convertible preference securities following an on-market buy-back. This move is a part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure effectively. Investors keen on the company’s financial maneuvers should note this development as it may impact future stock valuations.

