Whitecap Resources price target lowered to C$14 from C$14.50 at Canaccord

Canaccord analyst Mike Mueller lowered the firm’s price target on Whitecap Resources (SPGYF) to C$14 from C$14.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
