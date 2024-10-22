Whitecap Resources price target lowered to C$14 from C$14.50 at Canaccord

Canaccord analyst Mike Mueller lowered the firm’s price target on Whitecap Resources (SPGYF) to C$14 from C$14.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.

