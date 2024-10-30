News & Insights

Whitebark Energy Schedules Key Annual General Meeting

October 30, 2024 — 05:58 am EDT

Whitebark Energy Ltd (AU:WBE) has released an update.

Whitebark Energy Ltd is calling on its shareholders to participate in the upcoming Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, in Perth. This meeting is crucial as it affects shareholders’ interests, and they are encouraged to vote, either in person or by proxy, ensuring their voices are heard. The company has outlined the procedures for voting, emphasizing the need for compliance with recent regulatory changes.

