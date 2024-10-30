Whitebark Energy Ltd Enhances Corporate Governance Transparency

Whitebark Energy Ltd (AU:WBE) has released an update.

Whitebark Energy Ltd has updated its corporate governance statement, adhering to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations. The statement is accessible on their website, ensuring transparency and compliance with disclosure requirements. This move is seen as a step towards solidifying investor confidence by providing clear insights into the company’s governance practices.

