Whitebark Energy Eyes Government Funds for Hydrogen Push

May 26, 2024 — 10:07 pm EDT

Whitebark Energy Ltd (AU:WBE) has released an update.

Whitebark Energy Ltd is actively engaging in government discussions after the Australian Federal Budget allocated approximately A$11.2 billion for renewable hydrogen initiatives, including significant tax incentives and funds for innovation and infrastructure development. The company, which is focusing on becoming the first in Australia to commercialize geothermal energy for hydrogen production, is exploring funding opportunities to advance its assets, drawing confidence from the success of international projects like Climeon’s green hydrogen facility.

