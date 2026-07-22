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White River Bancshares Declares 2-For-1 Stock Split Through Stock Dividend; Shares Up

July 22, 2026 — 10:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, White River Bancshares Company (WRIV), a holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas, announced that it has declared a two-for-one stock split through a stock dividend. Each holder of record on July 31, 2026, shall receive one additional share of common stock for each share of common stock held, payable on September 4.

No fractional shares will be issued in relation to the split. The shareholders will receive cash in place of any fractional share of the common stock, which they would otherwise have received in relation to the split.

The price paid for the fractional shares will be based on the average closing price of the common stock for five trading days ending on July 31.

On the OTC Markets, the shares were trading 2.25 percent up at $59.88.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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