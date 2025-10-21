White River Bancshares Co Q3 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - White River Bancshares Co (WRIV) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $3.54 million, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $2.74 million, or $1.12 per share, last year.

White River Bancshares Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.54 Mln. vs. $2.74 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.44 vs. $1.12 last year.

