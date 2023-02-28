White Mountains Insurance Group (WTM) Declares $1.00 Dividend

White Mountains Insurance Group said on February 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $1.00 per share. Shareholders of record as of March 13, 2023 will receive the payment on March 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.00 per share.

At the current share price of $1,461.89 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.07%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.10%, the lowest has been 0.07%, and the highest has been 0.14%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.01 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.08 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 502 funds or institutions reporting positions in White Mountains Insurance Group. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 4.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTM is 0.35%, a decrease of 6.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.50% to 2,875K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 153K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 144K shares, representing an increase of 6.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTM by 1.92% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 139K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 135K shares, representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTM by 2.82% over the last quarter.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C holds 127K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 135K shares, representing a decrease of 6.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTM by 1.94% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 125K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 117K shares, representing an increase of 6.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTM by 3.37% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 124K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 128K shares, representing a decrease of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTM by 99.96% over the last quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

White Mountains is a Bermuda-domiciled financial services holding company.

