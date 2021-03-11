White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (WTM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (WTM) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WTM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that WTM has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of WTM was $1179.77, representing a -6.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $1,267.52 and a 87.5% increase over the 52 week low of $629.21.

WTM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). WTM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $229.39.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WTM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WTM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WTM as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX (FXO)

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXO with an increase of 54.67% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WTM at 1.62%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.