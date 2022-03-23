White Mountains Insurance Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for WTM

In trading on Wednesday, shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (Symbol: WTM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $1078.16, changing hands as high as $1095.00 per share. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WTM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WTM's low point in its 52 week range is $978.505 per share, with $1243 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $1095.00.

