News & Insights

US Markets

White House's Sullivan, China's foreign minister to discuss ties, Taiwan in Bangkok

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

January 25, 2024 — 09:00 pm EST

Written by Andrea Shalal, Eric Beech, Dan Whitcomb, Liz Lee, Joe Cash for Reuters ->

Adds comment from Chinese foreign ministry briefing par 2

WASHINGTON/BEIJING, Jan 25 (Reuters) - US-China ties and Taiwan will be topics raised at a meeting between the U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Bangkok, building on a commitment by the two countries' leaders to deepen dialogue between the world's two largest economies.

"During the new round of meetings, (Wang) will state China's position on China-U.S. relations, including the Taiwan issue, and exchange views with the U.S. side on international and regional issues of common interest," a ministry spokesperson told reporters at a regular press conference.

Biden and Xi agreed to open a presidential hotline, resume military-to-military communications, and work to curb fentanyl production, but remained at odds over Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory over the strong objections of the government in Taipei.

"This meeting continues the commitment by both sides at the November 2023 Woodside Summit between President Biden and President Xi to maintain strategic communication and responsibly manage the relationship," Adrienne Watson, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, said in a statement.

She said Sullivan, who reports directly to Biden, would also meet with Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Deputy Prime Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-nukara.

"In these meetings, Mr. Sullivan will reaffirm the importance of the U.S.-Thailand treaty alliance and partnership and discuss opportunities to strengthen cooperation across a range of bilateral and global issues," Watson said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Eric Beech and Dan Whitcomb in Washington, Liz Lee and Joe Cash in Beijing; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Dan.Whitcomb@tr.com; 310-491-7290;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.