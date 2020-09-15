White House's Kushner says Oracle's TikTok deal being reviewed

US Markets
White House adviser Jared Kushner on Tuesday said the White House is reviewing Oracle's bid to team up with China's ByteDance to keep operating TikTok in the United States and that he was not aware of whether any company relationships with the president influenced the deal.

Kushner, asked on CNBC if the move to Oracle instead of Microsoft was influenced by President Donald Trump's relationships, said "Not as far as I know," adding: "Ultimately, it was up to the companies to choose who they wanted to consummate a transaction with."

