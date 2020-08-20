White House's Kudlow says Goodyear should change workplace speech policy

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Thursday defended President Donald Trump's call for a boycott of Ohio-based Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co GT.O, saying the private company should change its workplace policy to allow political speech.

Kudlow, speaking to reporters at the White House, said Trump and his administration backed "freedom of speech."

