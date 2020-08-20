US Markets
GT

White House's Kudlow says Goodyear should change workplace speech policy

Contributor
Jeff Mason Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Thursday defended President Donald Trump's call for a boycott of Ohio-based Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, saying the private company should change its workplace policy to allow political speech.

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Thursday defended President Donald Trump's call for a boycott of Ohio-based Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co GT.O, saying the private company should change its workplace policy to allow political speech.

Kudlow, speaking to reporters at the White House, said Trump and his administration backed "freedom of speech."

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; writing by Susan Heavey, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((202-898-8300; Reuters Messaging: susan.heavey.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GT

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Shape of the Economic Recovery Relative to U.S. Markets

    ING Chief International Economist James Knightly joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the shape of the economic recovery relative to U.S. markets.

    2 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular