White House's Deese says strong dollar reflects strength of U.S. economy

Now more than ever, the strength of the U.S. dollar reflects the relative strength of the U.S. economy, White House economic adviser Brian Deese told reporters on Tuesday.

"In a highly uncertain global environment ... what we're seeing is reinforcing the unique position of strength that the United States economy is in, notwithstanding all the complexity of our recovery," Deese told reporters after an event hosted by the Economic Club of Washington, D.C..

Asked if he was concerned about the spillover effects of weaker economies elsewhere on the United States, Deese mentioned Europe, Britain and China, and said the Biden administration was paying "a lot of attention" to pockets of "particular weakness" in the global growth trajectory.

