White House: U.S. 'deeply dismayed' by Israeli settlement expansion

By Jeff Mason and Steve Holland

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The United States is "deeply dismayed" at an Israeli Cabinet decision to expand Jewish settlement activity in the occupied West Bank, the White House said on Thursday, suggesting President Joe Biden was prepared to take a harder line in dealing with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Such activity "creates facts on the ground that undermine a two-state solution" between Israelis and Palestinians, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

Senior members of Netanyahu's far-right coalition have sought to further expand settlement in West Bank territory captured by Israel in a 1967 war and where Palestinians aim to establish a state.

Most world powers consider Israel's settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem illegal. Israel disputes that and cites biblical, historical and political links to the West Bank, as well as security interests.

"We are deeply dismayed by Israelis' announcement that they will advance thousands of new settlements and retroactively legalize nine outposts in the West Bank that were until now illegal under Israeli law," Jean-Pierre said.

On Sunday, Israel granted retroactive authorization to construction of new homes in established settlements.

"The United States strongly opposes these unilateral measures which exacerbate tensions, harm trust between the parties and undermine the geographic viability of the two-state solution," Jean-Pierre said.

She said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made clear during a recent visit to the region that "all parties should refrain from actions that heighten tensions and take us further away from peace."

"Settlement construction and activity in the heart of the West Bank to include the legalization of outposts creates facts on the ground that undermine a two-state solution," she said.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; Editing by Chris Reese)

