White House: Raising debt ceiling is important for U.S.'s global standing

WASHINGTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden firmly believes there should be no negotiations over raising the U.S. debt ceiling and it is important for America's standing in the world, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"It is important for the world to see and to know that the United States remains a reliable and powerful economic influence in the world," Kirby told reporters when asked about debt ceiling concerns.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

