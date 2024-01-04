News & Insights

White House: North Korea recently provided Russia with ballistic missiles, launchers

January 04, 2024 — 01:35 pm EST

Written by Jeff Mason, Steve Holland, Doina Chiacu for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - North Korea recently provided Russia with ballistic missiles and launchers for use in Moscow's war against Ukraine, the White House said on Thursday, citing newly declassified intelligence.

National security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters the United States will raise the development with the United Nations Security Council.

Kirby called North Korea's arms transfer to Russia a "significant and concerning escalation" and said the United States would impose additional sanctions against those facilitating these arms deals.

Kirby said Iran has not delivered close-range ballistic missiles to Russia but that Washington believes Russia intends to purchase missile systems from Iran.

Moscow has been heavily reliant on Iran for drones and other weaponry for use against Ukraine.

