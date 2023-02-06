White House: Europe, other allies have 'nothing to fear' from Inflation Reduction Act

WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Europe and other U.S. allies have nothing to fear from the Inflation Reduction Act and its investments in clean energy and energy security, and could actually benefit from it, President Joe Biden's top economic adviser Brian Deese said on Monday.

Many EU leaders are worried the local content requirements of $369 billion of green subsidies in the new law will encourage companies to relocate, making the United States a leader in green tech at Europe's expense.

"Europe and other allied countries have nothing to fear from the Inflation Reduction Act and quite a bit to gain," Deese told reporters at the White House. U.S. investment in clean energy would accelerate reductions in the cost of next-generation technologies that are critical for the world, he said.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Andrea Shalal)

