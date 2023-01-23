White House: DOJ searched Biden home after 'voluntary, proactive offer' by lawyers

By Steve Holland, Nandita Bose and Jarrett Renshaw

WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday that a search by the Justice Department of President Joe Biden's home on Friday was carried out after a "voluntary, proactive offer" by his personal lawyers to the department.

A of Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, by the department found six more items, including documents with classification markings, a lawyer for the president said in a statement on Saturday night.

The White House has said Biden's team has cooperated with authorities in their investigation of documents and turned them over. Trump resisted doing so until an FBI search in August at his Florida resort.

