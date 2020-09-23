White House will consider executive action to help airlines -Kudlow

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Wednesday the Trump administration will consider executive action to help airlines hurt by the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We would like very much to help the airlines," Kudlow told reporters at the White House.

"We'll see what has to be done there with respect to possible legislation or even possibly with respect to executive administrative action. We'll take a look on that."

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((mohammad.zargham@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.