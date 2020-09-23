Commodities
White House will consider executive action to help airlines -Kudlow

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Wednesday the Trump administration will consider executive action to help airlines hurt by the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We would like very much to help the airlines," Kudlow told reporters at the White House.

"We'll see what has to be done there with respect to possible legislation or even possibly with respect to executive administrative action. We'll take a look on that."

