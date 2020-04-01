White House Warns of 240,000 Deaths in US

(Washington)

Speaking from the White House, President Trump issued a grave warning yesterday. Alongside Dr. Fauci, the team said that they expected between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths in the US from Coronavirus. The announcement took the media world by storm and appears to have also impacted markets, as futures have been down considerably since the speech. The president’s tone was a marked departure from his previous outlook, with Trump saying Americans needed to prepare for a “very, very painful two weeks”.

FINSUM: Those are big shocking numbers, and the grimness of Trump’s tone added even more gravity to the situation.

