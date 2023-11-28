News & Insights

US Markets
AZN

White House urges RSV vaccine makers to meet demand

Credit: REUTERS/PFIZER

November 28, 2023 — 10:25 am EST

Written by Susan Heavey and Ahmed Aboulenein for Reuters ->

By Susan Heavey and Ahmed Aboulenein

WASHINGTON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Senior Biden administration officials met with RSV vaccine makers this week to underscore the need for manufacturers such as Sanofi SASY.PA and AstraZeneca AZN.L to urgently meet demand as winter approaches, the White House said on Tuesday.

At a meeting at the White House on Monday, officials and manufacturers also agreed to plan now to meet next year's demand for the vaccines targeting respiratory syncytial virus, which generally causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can develop into severe illness in infants and older adults.

"Monday's meeting follows numerous in-person and virtual meetings to seek ways manufacturers can make more RSV immunizations available for infants," the White House said in a statement.

Representatives for Sanofi and AstraZeneca did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Separately, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had expedited the release of more than 77,000 additional doses of Sanofi and AstraZeneca's RSV drug Beyfortus which was approved earlier this year to prevent the disease in infants and toddlers.

RSV cases in the U.S. began a sharp upward trend in the middle of October and were at the highest level since January last winter with 4,952 cases detected through testing in the week ended Nov. 4, according to the CDC website.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Ahmed Aboulenein; Additional reporting by Mike Erman; Editing by Katharine Jackson and Nick Zieminski)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.