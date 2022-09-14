US Markets

White House urges all parties to avoid railway strike

The Biden administration pushed parties in the U.S. railways dispute on Wednesday to stay at the table to resolve their differences and avoid a labor strike, the White House said.

Unions and rail companies, not Congress, should be able to resolve the dispute, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

