White House urges all parties to avoid railway strike

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Biden administration pushed parties in the U.S. railways dispute on Wednesday to stay at the table to resolve their differences and avoid a labor strike, the White House said.

Unions and rail companies, not Congress, should be able to resolve the dispute, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

