White House trade adviser Navarro calls China delisting report "fake news" -CNBC

Reuters
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Monday dismissed reports that the Trump administration was considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges as "fake news."

Asked in particular about a Bloomberg report on the matter, Navarro said told CNBC, "Over half of it was highly inaccurate or flat out false."

