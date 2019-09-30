White House trade adviser Navarro calls China delisting report "fake news" -CNBC

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Monday dismissed reports that the Trump administration was considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges as "fake news."

Asked in particular about a Bloomberg report on the matter, Navarro said told CNBC, "Over half of it was highly inaccurate or flat out false."

