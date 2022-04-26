White House touts U.S.-Mexico border security plan amid Republican criticism

By Ted Hesson

WASHINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Tuesday outlined a six-point plan to tackle border security as it pushes back against criticism that it is unprepared for a late-May deadline to lift COVID-19 restrictions that have blocked asylum seekers and other migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

While the end of the restrictions were thrown into doubt this week by a federal court, the administration of Democratic President Joe Biden said it was still preparing for an increase in the already historic number of crossings at the U.S-Mexico border.

