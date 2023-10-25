News & Insights

White House to unveil AI executive order on Monday -reports

October 25, 2023 — 01:39 pm EDT

Written by Kanishka Singh, Susan Heavey, Chris Sanders for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is expected to unveil its long-awaited artificial intelligence executive order on Monday, according to media reports.

The Washington Post, citing several people familiar with the matter, on Wednesday said the order would require "advanced AI models to undergo assessments before they can be used by federal workers." It would also help ease barriers for highly skilled workers seeking to immigrate to the United States, in order to boost the country's technological competitiveness.

Axios also reported on the expected order, citing an invitation it obtained for a White House event scheduled for Monday afternoon and multiple unnamed sources familiar with the planned announcement.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

