White House to send unofficial delegation to Taiwan post-election, official says

WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The White House plans to send an unofficial delegation to Taiwan following the self-ruled island's presidential and parliamentary elections, according to a senior Biden administration official.

The participants of the delegation and the timing of their trip are not yet finalized, the U.S. official said.

Taiwan's voters head to the polls on Saturday.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, Michael Martina and Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler)

