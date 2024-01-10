News & Insights

White House to send unofficial delegation to Taiwan post-election, official says

January 10, 2024 — 07:08 pm EST

Written by Trevor Hunnicutt, Michael Martina, Steve Holland for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The White House plans to send an unofficial delegation to Taiwan following the self-ruled island's presidential and parliamentary elections, according to a senior Biden administration official.

The participants of the delegation and the timing of their trip are not yet finalized, the U.S. official said.

Taiwan's voters head to the polls on Saturday.

