White House To Distribute 400 Million Free N95 Masks

As the fight against Omicron continues, the White House has announced plans to make 400 million N95 masks available to Americans for free.

The masks will be available for free at thousands of pharmacies and federal community health centers late next week, according to the Washington Post. Each adult will be able to receive three masks; children are expected to have masks available to them in the near future. An official announcement has not yet been released.

The masks being released account for more than half of the 750 million stored in the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile. It’s currently unclear how the government will keep track of who already picked up their entitlement of masks.

The nation continues to be overwhelmed by Covid, with an average of over 750,000 new cases each day, according to data aggregated by the New York Times. As of Tuesday, the national surge had yet to peak—and U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy warned that “the next few weeks will be tough.”

Why N95 Masks Are Better

Last week, the CDC updated its guidance on masks, saying that N95 and KN95 masks offer the best protection against Covid-19 (as opposed to cloth or disposable surgical masks). It currently recommends not wearing an N95 mask more than five times before disposing of it and using a new one, which means the free masks could give Americans 15 free opportunities of masking.

The announcement of free masks is part of a broad national strategy against Covid-19. On Tuesday, the White House launched a website where each American household could order four rapid at-home Covid-19 tests for free. Private insurers are now also required to reimburse consumers for up to eight at-home Covid tests per individual every 30 days.

While masks and testing can help protect Americans and slow the spread of Covid-19, the CDC says the best way to protect yourself and others from Covid-19 is to get vaccinated. Visit Vaccines.gov to find a vaccination center near you.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.