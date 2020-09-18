US Markets

White House to announce $11.6 bln aid for Puerto Rico -Fox News

Lisa Lambert Reuters
The White House plans to announce an $11.6 billion aid package for Puerto Rico, focused on the territory's energy and education systems, to help the island recover from the devastation brought by 2017's Hurricane Maria, Fox News reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The White House plans to announce an $11.6 billion aid package for Puerto Rico, focused on the territory's energy and education systems, to help the island recover from the devastation brought by 2017's Hurricane Maria, Fox News reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

Puerto Rico was already struggling financially before the deadly hurricane struck three years ago, and filed a form of municipal bankruptcy for the commonwealth in 2017 to restructure about $120 billion of debt and obligations.

Since then, the U.S. commonwealth has been hit by more hurricanes, earthquakes, the coronavirus pandemic and political upheaval, and has been the target of increased federal scrutiny into its use of U.S. aid. A large portion of its financial distress was linked to the territory's power utility.

Meanwhile, Republican President Donald Trump is working to woo Hispanic voters in the upcoming Nov. 3 presidential election, where he is in a tight race against Democrat Joe Biden.

Biden said Trump "has done nothing but assault the dignity of Hispanic families" in a speech on Tuesday in Kissimmee, Florida, where many people settled after fleeing Maria's devastation.

