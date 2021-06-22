US Markets

White House team cites progress in talks with bipartisan infrastructure group

Andrea Shalal Reuters
A team of top White House officials had a productive meeting on Tuesday with a bipartisan group of senators about their $1 trillion infrastructure plan, and will meet again later Tuesday or Wednesday, the White House said.

"While progress was made, more work remains to be done," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. "We expect our team to meet again with the bipartisan group later today or tomorrow, as schedules permit."

