White House summons UnitedHealth CEO over hack, Washington Post reports

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

March 12, 2024 — 11:05 am EDT

Written by Manas Mishra and Mariam Sunny for Reuters ->

March 12 (Reuters) - White House officials at a meeting on Tuesday urged UnitedHealth Group UNH.N CEO Andrew Witty to make more emergency funding available to healthcare providers affected by a hack at its tech unit, the Washington Post reported, citing sources.

The cyberattack on UnitedHealth's tech unit Change Healthcare late last month, perpetrated by hackers who identified themselves as the "Blackcat" ransomware group, has had a knock-on effect on players across the U.S. healthcare system.

Officials from the U.S. Department of Labor and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in an open letter on Sunday had asked UnitedHealth to expedite payments to healthcare providers.

UnitedHealth and HHS did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

