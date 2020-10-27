White House spokeswoman says chances "slim" for COVID-19 relief bill before U.S. election
WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The White House press secretary on Tuesday tamped down prospects for a major coronavirus relief package to be agreed upon by the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election, blaming Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as seeking too much.
"The chances are slim when you have someone like Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House, when you look at the proposal they put forward and it still stands today," White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said on Fox Business Network.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Franklin Paul)
