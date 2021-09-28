US Markets
White House speaking with OPEC about oil prices

Nandita Bose Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The White House is staying in communication with OPEC about oil prices and looking at every tool to address its cost, White House press secretary Jenn Psaki said on Tuesday after Brent crude topped $80 per barrel for the first time in nearly three years.

