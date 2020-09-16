US Markets

White House sees encouraging signs on coronavirus relief bill -Meadows

Credit: REUTERS/ERIN SCOTT

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Wednesday he has seen encouraging signs by Democrats on reaching a deal on coronavirus relief legislation and the biggest stumbling blocks remain aid to state and local governments.

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Wednesday he has seen encouraging signs by Democrats on reaching a deal on coronavirus relief legislation and the biggest stumbling blocks remain aid to state and local governments.

"I've had a number of conversations with Democrats on Capitol Hill, not just the Problem Solvers Caucus but a number of others," Meadows told reporters at the White House. "I think there's a growing sense that there's still some real needs that need to be addressed. And I've tried to express the willingness on behalf of the White House to hopefully address those."

