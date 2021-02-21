US Markets

White House security adviser says response to SolarWinds hack will come in weeks

Contributor
Chris Sanders Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO FLORES

White house national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday the United State will respond to the SolarWinds hack that hit several government agencies last year in "weeks, not months," as the United States investigates the suspected Russian hack.

WASHINGTON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - White house national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday the United State will respond to the SolarWinds hack that hit several government agencies last year in "weeks, not months," as the United States investigates the suspected Russian hack.

Sullivan was speaking on CBS's "Face the Nation" program.

(Reporting by Chris Sanders; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((Chris.Sanders@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202-354-5826; Reuters Messaging: chris.sanders.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters