White House security adviser says response to SolarWinds hack will come in weeks

WASHINGTON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - White house national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday the United State will respond to the SolarWinds hack that hit several government agencies last year in "weeks, not months," as the United States investigates the suspected Russian hack.

Sullivan was speaking on CBS's "Face the Nation" program.

(Reporting by Chris Sanders; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((Chris.Sanders@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202-354-5826; Reuters Messaging: chris.sanders.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.