White House says Trump could act unilaterally to avoid U.S. airline layoffs

David Morgan Reuters
President Donald Trump could take executive action to avoid massive layoffs at U.S. airlines, while an impasse on a new coronavirus stimulus package continues in Congress, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Wednesday.

"We're looking at other executive actions," Meadows said in an online interview with Politico. "If Congress is not going to work, this president is going to get to work and solve some problems. So hopefully, we can help out the airlines and keep some of those employees from being furloughed."

