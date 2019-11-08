Commodities

White House says tariffs could be removed if U.S-China trade deal reached

Contributor
Susan Heavey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tariffs could be lifted amid the U.S.-China trade deal if an agreement is reached, a White House spokeswoman said on Friday, citing optimism about a final pact but giving no further details.

WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Tariffs could be lifted amid the U.S.-China trade deal if an agreement is reached, a White House spokeswoman said on Friday, citing optimism about a final pact but giving no further details.

"We're very optimistic for some kind of a deal, and I imagine if we reach one then some tariffs could be lifted," White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told Fox Business News in an interview, adding that she did not want to get ahead of negotiations.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Alison Williams)

((202-898-8300; Reuters Messaging: susan.heavey.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular