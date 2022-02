White House says talks with Iran over nuclear deal at urgent point

WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday that talks with Iran have reached an urgent point and it will be impossible to return to the Iran nuclear deal if an agreement is not reached in coming weeks.

"A deal that addresses the core concerns of all sides is in sight but if it's not reached in the coming weeks, Iran's ongoing nuclear advances will make it impossible for us to return to the JCPOA," she said, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the official name of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Steve Holland Editing by Chris Reese)

