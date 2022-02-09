US Markets

White House says talks with Iran over nuclear deal at urgent point

Contributors
Jarrett Renshaw Reuters
Steve Holland Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday that talks with Iran have reached an urgent point and it will be impossible to return to the Iran nuclear deal if an agreement is not reached in coming weeks.

WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday that talks with Iran have reached an urgent point and it will be impossible to return to the Iran nuclear deal if an agreement is not reached in coming weeks.

"A deal that addresses the core concerns of all sides is in sight but if it's not reached in the coming weeks, Iran's ongoing nuclear advances will make it impossible for us to return to the JCPOA," she said, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the official name of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Steve Holland Editing by Chris Reese)

((Steve.a.holland@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/steveholland1; 202 898 8300; Reuters Messaging: steve.holland.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular