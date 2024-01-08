News & Insights

White House says spending deal moves US closer to averting shutdown

January 08, 2024 — 10:53 am EST

Written by Jeff Mason and Susan Heavey for Reuters ->

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The bipartisan agreement on a $1.59 trillion spending deal reached over the weekend moves the United States one step closer to avoiding a partial government shutdown, but Congress still must act on President Joe Biden's supplemental funding request, the White House said on Monday.

"It's time for them to act," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
