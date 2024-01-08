White House says spending deal moves US closer to averting shutdown

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The bipartisan agreement on a $1.59 trillion spending deal reached over the weekend moves the United States one step closer to avoiding a partial government shutdown, but Congress still must act on President Joe Biden's supplemental funding request, the White House said on Monday.

"It's time for them to act," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason, Susan Heavey; Writing by Katharine Jackson)

