US Markets
AAL

White House says 'not optimistic' about comprehensive COVID-19 aid

Contributors
Lisa Lambert Reuters
Susan Heavey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ERIN SCOTT

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Wednesday said he was not optimistic that a comprehensive deal could be reached on further COVID-19 financial, aid but that the Trump administration did back a more piecemeal approach.

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Wednesday said he was not optimistic that a comprehensive deal could be reached on further COVID-19 financial, aid but that the Trump administration did back a more piecemeal approach.

"We're still willing to be engaged, but I'm not optimistic for a comprehensive deal. I am optimistic that there's about 10 things that we can do on a piecemeal basis if the speaker is willing to put it before her members," Meadows told Fox News in an interview, referring to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Susan Heavey; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 843 6600;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAL DAL LUV UAL

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular