White House says medical insurance price transparency rule finalized

WASHINGTON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Thursday finalized a requirement for health insurance companies to disclose to the public the price they pay for covered services and prescription drugs, the White House said.

"Further, insurance companies will be required to disclose the estimated cost a patient will have to pay, prior to that patient receiving care," the White House said in a statement.

