US Markets

White House says it will have something in near future on Fed vice chair nominee

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

March 06, 2023 — 02:29 pm EST

Written by Steve Holland and Andrea Shalal for Reuters ->

Adds quote

WASHINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) - The White House said it would have news soon on President Joe Biden's nominee to serve as vice chair of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.

Biden is considering a number of candidates to replace Lael Brainard, who left her post as Fed vice chair last month to become Biden's top economic adviser.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the nomination was a priority for Biden.

"We don't have anything to preview with regard to the candidate or announcements, but clearly, we'll have something in the near future," she said.

Brainard has been a Fed board member since 2014 and its vice chair since last May. She took up her duties at the White House late last month.

The Fed vice chair plays a key role in forming U.S. monetary policy and is typically held by a PhD economist.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Andrea Shalal Editing by Chris Reese and Chizu Nomiyama)

((andrea.shalal@tr.com; +1 202-815-7432;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.