US Markets

White House says it takes reports of Amazon chief Bezos' phone hack seriously

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

The White House on Thursday said it is taking reports about the hacking of Amazon chief and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos' phone seriously, after reports raised questions about the possible involvement of Saudi Arabia's crown prince. [nL4N29R35C]

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular