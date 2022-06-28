US Markets

White House says discussions have begun with India on Russia gas cap implementation

Andrea Shalal Reuters
Nandita Bose' Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, June 28 (Reuters) - White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday discussions have begun with countries, including India, on the implementation of a Russia gas cap.

"We have begun talks with India about how a price cap would work and what the implications would be," he said.

In April, President Joe Biden told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi it was not in India's interest to increase its imports of energy from Russia. https://reut.rs/3xWA0f3

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Nandita Bose' Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((nandita.bose@thomsonreuters.com; +12023545868; Reuters Messaging: nandita.bose.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

