White House Said Readying $1.8T Stimulus Proposal: WSJ Reports

The White House is preparing a $1.8 trillion coronavirus stimulus proposal, its largest such offer in negotiations with Democrats, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.

Bitcoin (BTC) prices have been buoyed this year as investors bet that trillions of dollars of government and central bank spending around the world in response to the coronavirus-induced slowdown will inevitably result in inflation, and therefore be positive for the cryptocurrency.

As such, if a stimulus deal is reached, BTC may rise further.

In recent trading, BTC was up 1.3% to $11,059. Prices have gained 54% year-to-date.

