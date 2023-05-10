White House reiterates support for energy permitting reform amid debt ceiling talks

Adds details from White House fact sheet

WASHINGTON, May 10 (Reuters) - The White House reiterated on Wednesday that it supports energy permitting legislation as President Joe Biden and congressional Republicans try to end a standoff on the debt ceiling.

The administration has released more than $470 billion in manufacturing and clean energy investments since Biden took office, the White House said in a fact sheet. The White House said it is using existing authorities to speed permitting of energy projects.

"But more reforms are needed to build out modern American energy infrastructure and supply chains with the speed and safety that the moment demands," the fact sheet said.

For example, the law governing claims for minerals used in everything from solar panels to electric vehicles is more than 150 years old, it said.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner)

