News & Insights

US Markets

White House reiterates support for energy permitting reform amid debt ceiling talks

Credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ

May 10, 2023 — 11:31 am EDT

Written by Timothy Gardner for Reuters ->

Adds details from White House fact sheet

WASHINGTON, May 10 (Reuters) - The White House reiterated on Wednesday that it supports energy permitting legislation as President Joe Biden and congressional Republicans try to end a standoff on the debt ceiling.

The administration has released more than $470 billion in manufacturing and clean energy investments since Biden took office, the White House said in a fact sheet. The White House said it is using existing authorities to speed permitting of energy projects.

"But more reforms are needed to build out modern American energy infrastructure and supply chains with the speed and safety that the moment demands," the fact sheet said.

For example, the law governing claims for minerals used in everything from solar panels to electric vehicles is more than 150 years old, it said.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner)

((timothy.gardner@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 380-8348 (Twitter @timogard); Reuters Messaging: timothy.gardner.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.