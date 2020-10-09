White House preparing $1.8 trln coronavirus relief offer-Wall Street Journal
WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The White House is preparing a COVID-19 relief package of $1.8 trillion to offer lawmakers as negotiations resume on helping blunt economic pain caused by the deadly coronavirus pandemic, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the discussions.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert)
((lisa.lambert@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 898 8328; Reuters Messaging: lisa.lambert.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
