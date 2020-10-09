Commodities
White House preparing $1.8 trln coronavirus relief offer-Wall Street Journal

Lisa Lambert Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

The White House is preparing a COVID-19 relief package of $1.8 trillion to offer lawmakers as negotiations resume on helping blunt economic pain caused by the deadly coronavirus pandemic, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the discussions.

WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The White House is preparing a COVID-19 relief package of $1.8 trillion to offer lawmakers as negotiations resume on helping blunt economic pain caused by the deadly coronavirus pandemic, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the discussions.

